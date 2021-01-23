Andhra Pradesh election commission issues notification for Gram Panchayat elections

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has issued a notification for the conduct of elections to gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a notification issued in Amaravati on Saturday, the elections will commence with the first phase on February 5. Gram panchayats under 146 revenue mandals in 11 districts will go to the polls in the first phase

Addressing a press conference, the SEC said it was the responsibility of the state government to ensure that the elections were conducted in a smooth manner.

The Government is not in favour of conducting elections now and had moved the High Court against SEC’s decision to conduct polls, contending that elections might hinder the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The High Court, however, permitted the elections to go ahead while observing that both the Covid-19 vaccination programme and elections were important to the people.

The State Government had appealed to the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s order allowing elections. The matter is likely to be taken up by the apex court on Monday.

In the meanwhile, the SEC had issued the notification.