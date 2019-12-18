AP, NMDC ink pact for Kadapa steel plant

The Andhra Pradesh Government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for the supply of iron ore to the Kadapa Steel Plant for which the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be laying the foundation stone later this month.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy here on Wednesday by Alok Kumar Mehta on behalf of NMDC and P Madhusudhan, the CMD of AP Hygrid Steel Limited, represented the State Government.

Kadapa steel plant would come up between Sunnapuralla pally and Pedha Nandaluru villages in Jammalamadugu mandal of YSR Kadapa district.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that it would be completed expeditiously and production would begin in three years.