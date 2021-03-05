National

Assembly elections: AIADMK releases first list of candidates

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 05, 2021

AIADMK joint coordinator and TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami   -  The Hindu

Palaniswami will contest from Edappadi, O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakanur

The AIADMK on Friday announced the first list of candidates for the Assembly elections to be held on April 6.

Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami will contest from his hometown Edappadi in Salem district; Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakanur in Theni district; Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar from Royapuram in North Chennai.

CV Shanmugham will contest from Villupuram; SP Shanmuganathan from Sri Vaikuntam in Thoothukdi district and S Thenmozhi from Nilakkotai in Dindigul district, says an announcement by the party.

Published on March 05, 2021
