Assocham to organise startup pitch competition in Kochi on Friday

Assocham is organising a startup pitch competition at Integrated Startup Complex in Kochi on Friday with the objective to an opportunity to startups in the region to reinforce their brand reputation, gain exposure to mentorship contacts and benefit from significant media attention.

As part of its launchpad - Startup Elevator Pitch Series, Assocham has come up with an initiative and platform for budding entrepreneurs in 12 tier II and III cities to pitch their ideas to corporates, investors, accelerators and media in order to get potential investment, partnership or exposure.

The Assocham platform gives the entrepreneurs an access to industry experts who can give them guidance they need on business, product, marketing and also connect them with right people that can help with funding process and proper guidance on how to setup business case for funding.

For Kochi, Assocham has received about 100 applications from startups from across the region, of which 20-25 startups would be shortlisted to make a presentation at the pitching competition.

“The Assocham launchpad is a selective opportunity for dynamic startup companies to obtain funding and guidance from Angel investors and expert judges and is available for startups dedicated to jump-starting their businesses,” said Anil Khaitan, chairman, Assocham National Council on Startups.

The format of Elevator Pitch is such that the entrepreneurs and founders are given 300 seconds to explain the concept and idea of a service or product to a panel of judges and a big, live audience.

Early stage startups i.e. those between 0-2 years of operations and established startups between 3–5 years of operations are invited for participation. The top three winners from Kochi will be invited for grand finale in February at the Statue of Unity and will have the opportunity to win prizes worth up to Rs 1.5 crore.

The selected startups will also get expert coaching and exposure with Pan-India incubation partner – New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM).