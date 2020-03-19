BJP leader held for throwing cow urine consumption party after a volunteer fell sick

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has been taken under police custody in Kolkata on Wednesday after he threw cow’s urine consumption party that led to a civic volunteer falling sick. The leaders of BJP along with a few volunteers threw the party at a cowshed, where they worshipped cow and distributed the urine. The leaders saw this as a containment to the novel coronavirus, The Week reported.

According to police officials, 40-year-old Narayan Chatterjee, a local party cadre, had organized the program on Monday and vouched for “the urine’s miraculous properties” while distributing it to the leaders and volunteers.

The volunteer, who fell sick after the urine consumption, lodged a complaint with the police against the BJP leader, added The Week report.

According to the General Secretary of the BJP Sayantan Basu, Chatterjee had not coaxed people into drinking the urine. People who joined the party voluntarily drank it.

Basu believes that the police have arrested Chatterjee without any reason and the move is “completely undemocratic.”

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had, earlier, said there is no harm in drinking cow urine and he has no qualms in admitting he has also consumed it.

Recently, a 50-year-old Sheikh Mahmud Ali from Hooghly, West Bengal, was also held by the police on Tuesday after he was caught selling cow urine and dung as a cure to the novel coronavirus.

The milk trader was produced before the court on the same day and was remanded in four-day judicial custody, as per media reports.

