Broiler chicken deaths in Kozhikode not due to bird flu: Officials

The death of over 300 broiler chickens at a private poultry farm in Koorachund in Kozhikode in recent days was due to a bacterial infection and not of bird flu, officials at the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services has said.

The district administration had sounded an alert in 11 grama panchayats on Friday after one of the samples sent to two labs in the State turned positive for bird flu. They were later sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for confirmation, the official said.

“Those samples had given indications about the possibility of pasteurellosis, a bacterial infection. But we were not sure if the infection is a secondary impact of bird flu, a viral infection. The tests done in Bhopal have confirmed that they were indeed bacterial infections,” K.K. Baby, a senior official with the department said.

He said that the department had started anti-bacterial treatment on remaining birds in the area and there had not been any more deaths.

The district administration had earlier sounded alert in Koorachund, Chakkittapara, Koothali, Kayanna, Naduvannur, Kottur, Kattippara, Panangad, Changaroth, Perambra, and Nochad grama panchayats.