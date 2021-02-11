Budget for the rich, of the rich, by the rich: Chidambaram

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram urged the Centre to amend the Budget and provide cash transfers, rations and succour to the poor. The Budget in its present form, he charged, is “prepared for the rich, of the rich and by the rich.”
Speaking in Rajya Sabha, he said the Centre may get away with this kind of a Budget for now. “But, as long as the poor continue to suffer, one day or the other, the poor will wake up and, in a non-violent, peaceful manner, show the government what it has done and what it should have done. I don’t know when that will happen, but it will happen,” he warned.
He said the pretext of the budget is that the country is facing a pandemic and the answer is supply-side measures. “The context is a slowing down economy, pushed into a deep recession, minus 10 per cent, thanks to the pandemic and thanks to incompetent economic management. But, more than the text, more than the pretext, more than the context, what is important is the sub-text. The sub-text is, this is a Budget prepared for the rich, of the rich and by the rich. This Budget has done nothing for the poor of India who continue to suffer,” he said.
The Congress leader said the unemployed, those who are looking for employment, those who have lost jobs, the MSMEs who have closed down, the migrant workers, those who are waiting for rations to be given to them for a few more months, all of them have been neglected in the budget.
He said the par jeevis (parasites) the Prime Minister was referring in his speech are those one per cent who control 73 per cent of India’s wealth.
He said the country had witnessed eight quarters of slowdown. “The Government was in denial. The government was refusing to accept the reality of a slowing economy and the Government believed wrongly that the problem of India’s economy was cyclical and not structural,” he said. He added that every economist in the world has said, we have to stimulate demand. “The best way to stimulate demand is to put money in the hands of the people. This Government has failed on that account,” he said.
He said major numbers are suspect in this budget, like last year’s budget. “Mark my words, the revenue projections for next year are ambitious. There will be a shortfall. The disinvestment projections are ambitious. There will be a shortfall, and your revenue expenditure will increase more than what you have provided for because you have under-provided under a large number of heads, including defence and health,” he said.
Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said the Budget gives new hope for the people of the country. He said allocations for farmers and rural houses have increased and it is much higher than the previous regimes. He said it will take India towards self sufficiency and instil vigour on investors.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the debate on Friday.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...