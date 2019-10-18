Cab drivers to join transport strike in Hyderabad

Diplomat, MD, RJ and sarpanch for a day!
Plan India nurtures girls into community leaders through a novel ‘takeover’
Hyderabad is bracing for a transport crisis on October 19, with about 50,000 cab drivers joining the strike, which was started by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on October 5.
Shaik Salauddin, Chairman of the Joint Action Committee of cab drivers' unions, told BusinessLine on Friday that they were going ahead with the strike plan as they had not received an invitation to talks from either the Transport Department or the cab aggregators, such as Uber and Ola.
The IT industry is watching the situation closely as a strike by cab drivers could severely impact the companies. "We are going to discuss the situation this evening," a senior executive of the Hyderabad Software Exporters' Association (HYSEA), said.
Though the city has about 1.20 lakh cabs, some of them are not part of any association. There are others who run small-time cab services. About 50,000 cab drivers, who are members of various associations that have formed a JAC to fight for their demands, have given a strike notice to the Government and to the aggregators.
"We are ready to hold talks with the Government and the managements of Uber, Ola and other aggregators. But we have not received any communication for talks, despite giving advance notice," the Chairman of the Telangana State Taxi and Drivers’ Joint Action Committee, said.
The list of demands includes better working conditions, a higher per kilometre payout at Rs 22 a kilometre (as against Rs 12 now) and compulsory KYC (know your customer) registration of customers to ensure the safety of drivers.
The strike by drivers could add to the woes of commuters, as the RTC strike has crippled the public transport system. Though the RTC has roped in temporary drivers and conductors, a majority of the buses are confined to the depots.
There is, however, confusion among the drivers in the Uber and Ola networks. "I have not received any information on the strike. I don't know why they have called for a strike. I don't know what the demands are," Narasimha, a cab driver, says.
Plan India nurtures girls into community leaders through a novel ‘takeover’
Disruptions are inevitable but the automobile is not going to disappear anytime soon
With the Apterra AT2 tyre, off-roaders can now explore India’s rich diversity
Bajaj resurrects iconic scooter brand for electric mobility
The stock of Zee Entertainment has been falling sharply since last one month with investors fearing that the ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, abudding group of authors are hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Boulevard in Haus Khaz village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains