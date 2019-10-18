Cab drivers to join transport strike in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is bracing for a transport crisis on October 19, with about 50,000 cab drivers joining the strike, which was started by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on October 5.

Shaik Salauddin, Chairman of the Joint Action Committee of cab drivers' unions, told BusinessLine on Friday that they were going ahead with the strike plan as they had not received an invitation to talks from either the Transport Department or the cab aggregators, such as Uber and Ola.

The IT industry is watching the situation closely as a strike by cab drivers could severely impact the companies. "We are going to discuss the situation this evening," a senior executive of the Hyderabad Software Exporters' Association (HYSEA), said.

Though the city has about 1.20 lakh cabs, some of them are not part of any association. There are others who run small-time cab services. About 50,000 cab drivers, who are members of various associations that have formed a JAC to fight for their demands, have given a strike notice to the Government and to the aggregators.

"We are ready to hold talks with the Government and the managements of Uber, Ola and other aggregators. But we have not received any communication for talks, despite giving advance notice," the Chairman of the Telangana State Taxi and Drivers’ Joint Action Committee, said.

The list of demands includes better working conditions, a higher per kilometre payout at Rs 22 a kilometre (as against Rs 12 now) and compulsory KYC (know your customer) registration of customers to ensure the safety of drivers.

The strike by drivers could add to the woes of commuters, as the RTC strike has crippled the public transport system. Though the RTC has roped in temporary drivers and conductors, a majority of the buses are confined to the depots.

There is, however, confusion among the drivers in the Uber and Ola networks. "I have not received any information on the strike. I don't know why they have called for a strike. I don't know what the demands are," Narasimha, a cab driver, says.