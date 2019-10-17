News

50,000 Uber, Ola cabs to go off the roads on Oct 19 in Telangana

KV Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on October 17, 2019 Published on October 17, 2019

A file photo of a bus depot in Hyderabad. Employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, led by the Telangana Mazdoor Union, began an indefinite strike on October 5 Nagara Gopal

Cab drivers back RTC bandh; come out with own set of demands

About 50,000 Uber and Ola drivers will join the TSRTC employees in observing the State-wide bandh on October 19.

Besides supporting the demands of the 50,000 employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), the cab drivers unions' joint action committee has served a notice on the managements of Uber, Ola and local cab aggregators, demanding better working conditions, higher per kilometre payout and  compulsory KYC (know your customer) registration of customers to ensure the safety of drivers.

He said the JAC member associations have sent local heads of IT companies memoranda, comprising demands.

"What we are getting from the aggregators is very meagre. We have demanded a minimum payout of Rs 22 a kilometre as against the present Rs 12," Shaik Salauddin, Chairman of the Telangana State Taxi and Drivers' Joint Action Committee, told BusinessLine.

"We have extended our support to the bandh called by TSRTC. employees," he said.

The JAC also demanded setting up of a Taxi Drivers Welfare Board to protect the interests of the drivers attached to the aggregators.

Uber
Ola
Telangana
road transport
