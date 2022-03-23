Centre revokes Disaster Management Act orders for Covid containment measures

In view of overall improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on Wednesday, decided to not invoke provisions of the Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in a letter addressed to all the States/UTs, said after the expiry of the current order dated February 25, 2022, no further order may be issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. He advised all the States/UTs to consider discontinuing orders issued under the DM Act.

“However, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare advisories on Covid containment measures, including on the use of face mask and hand hygiene, will continue to guide the overall national response to the pandemic,” the letter stated.

Prompt action recommended

Meanwhile, the Centre also cautioned States/UTs against the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus and asked them to remain vigilant. “Whenever any surge in the number of cases is observed, the States/UTs may consider taking prompt and proactive action at local level, as advised by the MoHFW from time to time.”

On Wednesday, India reported 1,778 Covid cases with 62 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 a.m., as per Health Ministry data. The weekly positivity and the daily positivity rate in the county stood at 0.36 per cent and 0.26 per cent respectively.