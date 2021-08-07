Centre targets doubling handloom production, increasing exports four-fold in 3 years

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
India will work towards the target of doubling handloom production in three years to ₹1,25,000 crore and increasing exports four-fold to ₹10,000 crore, Textile Minister Piyush Goyal has said marking the celebration of ‘National Handloom Day’ on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, recognised the contribution of the handloom sector towards building of `Atmanirbhar Bharat and called for support for local handloom products. “Handlooms manifest India’s diversity and the dexterity of countless weavers and artisans. National Handloom Day is an occasion to reiterate support to our weavers by enhancing the spirit of ‘My Handloom My ride’. Let us support local handloom products!” Modi tweeted on Saturday.
Showing his appreciation for a tweet by Olymic medalist Saikhon Mirabhai Chanu promoting Indian craft, the PM said the last few years have seen a renewed interest in handloom. “Glad to see @mirabai_chanu support the spirit of ‘My Handloom My Pride’. I am confident the handloom sector will keep contributing to the building of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.
Goyal said that to achieve the ambitious growth in handloom production and exports, a team will be constituted under the Chairmanship of Sunil Sethi from the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). It will consist of weavers, trainers equipment makers, marketing experts and other stakeholders who will all recommend ways for all round progress, the Minister said.
At present, India’s handloom production is estimated at ₹60,000 crore annually with exports pegged at around ₹2,500 crore.
