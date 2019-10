Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) has announced 50 per cent discounted fare on metro travel tickets on all Sundays and public holidays (except for trip pass and pass for unlimited rides) from coming October 27 (Sunday) until further notice.

Public holidays, which was declared by Tamil Nadu government, are October 27 and October 28 (for Deepavali) and December 25 (for Christmas), says a press release from CMRL.