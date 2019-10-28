Chennai weather forecast: Monday, October 28

Vanakkam!

So, the winds over the city have turned from the stubborn westerly-to northwesterlies to more weather-friendly northerlies-to-north-easterlies, what with some expected buzz developing in the nearby Bay.

As the proverb goes, 'Akattil aḻaku mukattil teriyum' (the beauty of the soul is known in the face). Or, better still, as a chronicler of Tamil Proverbs once explained: ‘The countenance is the index of the mind.’

All are hopeful of the prospects, and eagerly looking to the South-West Bay of Bengal in the neighbourhood to deliver sooner than later.

The Chennai Met Office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed this turn of winds in its 5.30 am bulletin on Monday, to the accompaniment of pleasant tweets from bloggers.

The breaking news is that a helpful trough — the treasure trove of moisture mopped up by winds from the seas — has formed over the South-West Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast.

Additionally, a low-pressure area is set to form over the South-East Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep in two days’ time with prospects of intensification.

The BusinessLine daily weather column had hinted at this possibility at least a week ago, citing the 8-12 day forecasts by the Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Service.

So, just to pick up the thread about what brews for Chennai....the Nowcast at 5.30 am by the Chennai Met Office said it would be cloudy to start off, with high humidity levels of 100 per cent! It will be a roller-coaster ride, diving to low levels of 75 per cent during the day, before shooting back right up to 100 per cent into the night.

But there is not to much ask in terms of wet weather, says private forecaster Skymet Weather, though in agreement with the Chennai Met Office with respect to cloudy conditions for Chennai today.

Meteologix is more hopeful about the scenario as the day wears on, probably into the evening/night...

...which has the bloggers drooling over the prospects...