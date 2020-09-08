China violating agreements: Indian Army

Tensions between India-China have escalated according to the Indian Army after transgressions by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Eastern Ladakh.

In an official statement, the Army said that China has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress.

“In the instant case on September 7, it was the PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate the troops,” the statement said.

“Despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner,” the statement added.

India is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC, while China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate. At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing, the statement said.

The Army's statement is in response to a similar accusation made earlier by the Western Theatre Command of the PLA against Indian soldiers. The Chinese alleged that it was Indian soldiers who cross the LAC.

The Indian Army maintained that this accusation by the Chinese is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience.