Choked by smog, Delhi shuts school for a week

A day after the national capital recorded the worst air quality of the season, the Delhi government has announced closure of schools for a week starting November 15.
“For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be closed physically and classes will continue virtually so that children don't have to breathe polluted air. On the other hand, Government offices [will] operate from home at 100 per cent capacity for a week. Private offices to be issued an advisory to go for work from office as much as possible,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Construction activities in Delhi will not be allowed for a period of four days starting from Sunday, added Kejriwal. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for the Capital continued in the severe category on Saturday, a day after registering the worst air quality of the season.
With local winds becoming calm and minimum temperature decreasing further, dispersion of pollutants will be prevented, which will lead to improvement of the air quality to the upper end of the ‘very poor category’ or lower end of the ‘severe category’, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI of Delhi stood at 437 on Saturday. If the AQI is in the severe category, it affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing disease(s).
“There was a suggestion to impose a complete lockdown in Delhi if (pollution) the situation turns worse. We're drafting a proposal that will be discussed with the agencies concerned, Centre,” said Kejriwal.
