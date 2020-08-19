CIPL inks pact with CII IGBC

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Codissia Industrial Park Limited (CIPL) and CII’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) signed an MoU for developing Codissia’s industrial parks at Kallapalayam and Mopperipalayam to give impetus to the Green Building Movement.
The agreement was inked by CIPL’s Managing Director A V Varadharajan and CII’s IGBC Chairman Rajesh Lund at a special event here.
CII’s IGBC has, with support of all the stakeholders, launched an exclusive IGBC Green Cities Rating System in 2015. This is aimed at promoting an eco-friendly city that balances social, economic, and environmental dimensions apart from good urban governance.
“Since the upcoming industrial parks come under IGBC Green Industrial City Rating, major infrastructure works such as power, water, waste water treatment and transportation facilities are planned and provided by CIPL for the 300-odd individual factories that are expected to come up in the parks. IGBC would work closely with CIPL’s design and project team to facilitate green initiatives,” said the partners to the agreement.
While the CIPL MD said that such initiatives would help convert environmental problems to opportunities, Lund said the MoU would go a long way in setting new global benchmarks in resource conservation, energy and environmental management and facilitate India consolidate its leadership position in the global green buildings map.
