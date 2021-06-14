Class 12 students await evaluation matrix as college admissions looms ahead

With college admissions on the line, students across the country are getting jittery about how their grades for class 12 will be evaluated.

The Centre had canceled the board examinations in May but is yet to come out with the scoring criteria.

“Though the decision to cancel the exams was a huge relief, it’s getting a little unnerving since I’m trying to apply to an Indian college, and I don’t have my marks yet,” said Dhanushree Gadodia who goes to an ISC school in Mumbai.

Students applying to foreign universities are worried because they have to confirm their acceptance within a certain time frame. Pranav Nag, another student said, “The board told us they want our 11th and 12th transcripts, but everything is unclear. I somehow feel like I wasted 2 years studying for an exam that was cancelled.”

Students are also concerned about possible inconsistencies in using internal examinations to evaluate the final marks. Hritika Dujodwala, a Mumbai-based student, says “Your own school teacher could mark your exam paper and the yardstick could be different in another school.”

According to sources, there are many options that have been suggested that include giving weightage to marks acquired in class X, board practicals, and historical data for moderation.

Mathews K Thomas, founder of All India Educators Forum, a group with over 25,000 teachers as members said, “Cancellation is a relief as students don’t have to get stressed for preparing for exams. A result as per board formula should suffice for admissions as they more or less give a realistic picture of a student.” He believes that some combination of internal marks of grades 10, 11, 12 will be evaluated in the final formula, but that is yet to be revealed.

Everyone agrees that cancelling the board exams was the right decision. Even some of the State governments are now looking to cancel the exams. This can be a blessing especially for students in remote areas who had barely any learning in the past year as they did not have access to online educational tools.

The boards, however, have a mammoth task in coming up with a fair and unbiased formula for evaluation.