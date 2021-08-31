Coal India ramps up supplies to meet rise in demand since July

Coal India Limited (CIL) ramped up its coal supplies vigorously during the last five days of August, consistently clocking 1.7 million tonnes (MTs) per day, to meet the upsurge in power demand, the Coal Ministry said on Tuesday.

“Augmenting supplies to coal fired power plants, CIL is pumping 1.36 MTs of coal per day. The last three-day average loading to the power sector has touched 1.4 MTs. Coal supplies to thermal power plants (TPPs) picked up only in July and has been at a historic high since then,” the release added.

The government is making all efforts in cooperation with Railway authorities to enhance despatch to meet the unprecedented growth in demand for coal-based power. The subsidiaries of CIL have upped their loading commensurate with the prevailing demand scenario, as per the release.

“Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), in a record performance, has despatched 102 rakes on August 30. CIL has registered the highest ever loading since July of 285 rakes in a single day on August 30 from CIL sidings. The depletion rate of coal stocks in TPPs has now been reduced,” the release added.

Ensure adequate stocks

The release said that coal stocks with CIL are adequate to meet the upsurge in power demand being witnessed in the country since July this year. It further added that the Coal Secretary has reviewed the supply scenario with coal companies on August 27 as well as August 30. Secretary (Coal) has directed coal companies to give priority supplies to all the TPPs having critical stock levels, and to focus on stock liquidation from mines having high stock levels. He further directed that in case of availability issues at linked mines, alternative sources be allocated for smooth running of the plant. The despatches are being aligned with the advisories of the Coal Ministry, it stated.

“In the coming days, supplies from coal companies to the power plants is expected to improve further to stand by the nation in these critical monsoon months and meet the demand of the power sector. It is expected that in the next few days, the coal stock at TPPs will stabilise and start rising thereafter,” the release further said.