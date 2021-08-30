Coal short supply hits aluminium companies

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Coal India’s decision to cut supplies and shortage of rail rakes for captive power plants has hit the highly power-dependent aluminium industry. Aluminium smelting requires uninterrupted power supply for production which can be met only through in-house captive power supplies.
The reduction in coal supplies, without any advance notice, has bought the industry to a standstill as it has been left with no time to devise any mitigation plan to continue sustainable operations. Also, resorting to imports at such a short notice is not feasible, the Aluminium Association of India said, in a letter to the company and Coal Ministry.
The aluminium industry CPPs have signed FSA (Fuel Supply Agreement) with CIL and its subsidiaries for assured long-term coal supply. Any abrupt stoppage of the secured coal supply brings the industry to a grinding halt and has a severe impact on the SMEs in the downstream sector resulting in increase in prices of finished products and burden on end-consumers, it said.
Aluminium is a continuous process power intensive industry where coal accounts for 40 per cent of aluminium production cost. The industry has invested ₹1.2 lakh crore to double domestic production capacity to 4.1 mtpa to cater to the country’s increasing demand.
The industry has set up 9,000 MW CPP capacity to meet power requirement for smelter and refinery operations and reduce dependence on power grids.
Any power failure for two hours or more results in freezing of molten aluminium in the pots which leads to shutting down of the aluminium plant for at least six months rendering heavy losses and restart expenses, and once restarted it takes almost a year to get the desired metal purity.
The high incidence of unrebated Central & State taxes and duties, which constitute 15 per cent of aluminium production cost, have adversely impacted the sustainability and competitiveness of the industry, the association said.
Besides requesting to restart coal supply, the association has urged the company not to stop or curtail secured coal supplies on an adhoc basis and sought a three-month notice, in case of supply disruption, to devise mitigation plans.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...