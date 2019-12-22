Congress, JD (S) trying to mislead people on CAA: Yediyurappa

The opposition to Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has no base and fears on the issue are unfounded, said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Addressing reporters after touring riot-hit Mangaluru city, Yediyurappa said: “There are misconceptions on the two Acts and Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Janata Dal Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy, are trying to mislead the people.”

“Opposition leaders are trying to mislead the minorities by making false claims on the issue and are also trying to whip up the emotions of the innocent minorities,” he added.

Referring to Kumaraswamy’s visit to Mangaluru and expressing sympathy for the minorities, the Chief Minister said, “people expressing sympathy for the minorities should know the facts about police firing. Police resorted to firing when the mob tried to storm the police station and loot the arms.”

“Kumaraswamy says the mob had gathered to protest and not for a war; but what I want to ask is, is not violation of 144 prohibitory orders a war against the Constitution and law?” he asked.

Asking the Opposition leaders to educate themselves by reading the Act, Yediyurappa said: “At least these leaders could have taken some pain to read the details of the CAA when the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha discussed it for days. I want to ask why the Congress leaders are silent about Manmohan Singh’s speech in Rajya Sabha in 2003 stressing the need for an amendment to the then existing CAA.”

Quotes Mulki firing

Referring to the police firing at Mangaluru, he said: “I want to ask both Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy why they kept quiet and did not speak when they were in power when police opened fire at Mahadayi farmers at Mulki in Dakshina Kannada.”

“I still remember Siddaramaiah’s statement in 2014 on farmers committing suicide when he said that ‘they consumed poison by mistaking it for a liquor’. This was the respect these leaders showed for the farmers and people in general,” he said.

Appealing to the people, the Chief Minister said “My appeal to the people is CAA and NRC are nationalistic laws and they will not cause harm to any Indian. CAA and NRC are in tune with the Constitution and its secular values.”