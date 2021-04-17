National

Congress Working Committee meets virtually to discuss Covid-19 situation in India

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 17, 2021

Amid a steep rise in teh number of coronavirus cases in India, the Congress’ top brass met virtually today and began deliberations on the steps needed to deal with the situation in the country.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, was attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries, other permanent invitees and State in-charges of the party.

The CWC is discussing the current Covid-19 situation in the country and steps that need to be taken urgently to check the further spread of the virus.

The highest decision-making body of the Congress is also likely to pass a resolution asking the government to take effective measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and provide vaccines for all along with financial support for the poor and oppressed sections.

The Congress has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to expand the country's vaccination drive.

Published on April 17, 2021

