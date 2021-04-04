Covid-19: Delhi sees record vaccinations driven by persons in 45-59 age bracket

The national capital Delhi saw a record number of immunisation on Saturday at over 80,000 even as over 3,500 daily new Covid-19 infections were reported in the city for the second consecutive day, official data showed.

This increase in immunisation level to 80,797 (provisional)—which was a big leap from about average 53,000-55,000 levels seen on Thursday and Friday—is being largely driven by people in the 45-59 age group for whom the vaccination drive was opened on Thursday, sources said.

As many as 45,787 shots were administered to this category on Saturday till 6 pm. Of the 80797 persons vaccinated, as many as 72,232 were for the first dose and 8565 were for the second dose, official data showed.

New Covid-19 cases

Health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday showed that the number of new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours stood at 3,567, slightly lower than 3,594 new cases on Friday. The city reported ten deaths due to the infection.

As many as 2,790 new cases were reported for Thursday and the reading was 1,819 new cases for Wednesday.

Saturday’s bulletin showed that the number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours stood at 79,617, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent. As many as 87,505 tests were conducted in the previous day.

Since Tuesday last ( Mar 23), the number of new cases has seen only an upward trajectory ( except for Mar 30) at four digit level climbing from 1,101 to 3,567 daily cases now.

Although the ongoing rise in number of new cases is a matter of worry, Delhi’s positivity rate has been below 5 per cent for nearly four months now. Positivity rate is the proportion of samples that return positive to the total tested. A positivity rate below 5 per cent would mean that transmission is under control, according to experts.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said that the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was raging in the capital, but ruled out any lockdown plan for the moment.