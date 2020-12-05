National

Covid-19: Telangana reports 596 new cases

Hyderabad | Updated on December 05, 2020 Published on December 05, 2020

State has 8,498 positive cases

Telangana reported 596 new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases reported so far to 2,72,719.

As many as 921 patients have recovered from the viral infection, pushing the recovery rate further up to 96.34 per cent. The national recovery rate is put at 94.3 per cent.

According to a media bulletin released on Saturday, three patients have succumbed to the infection, taking the total number of deaths to 1,470. It tested 59,471 samples on Friday.

The State has 8,498 positive cases, with 6,465 patients taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 102 cases, followed by Medchal district with 47 cases and Rangareddy district with 46 cases.

