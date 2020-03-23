National

Covid-19: TN announces state-wide lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday

Chennai | Updated on March 23, 2020 Published on March 23, 2020

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami   -  THE HINDU

Severe restrictive measures will be in place till March 31

A State-wide lockdown has been announced in Tamil Nadu from 6 pm on Tuesday. Section 144 will be imposed till March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Severe restrictive measures will be in place across the state for the next one week.

All the district borders will be sealed. Only vehicles carrying essential commodities will be allowed, said Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami in the Assembly.

A detailed statement is expected to be issued in the evening, he said. Key takeaways from Palaniswami’s speech:

No public and private transport, auto, taxi, inter-district will be allowed to run.

Vehicles with essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, grocery and fish will be allowed

Only government departments dealing with essential sectors such as police, fire service, medical and courts, will be operational.

Work from home for private companies, including IT firms.

Companies involved in essential commodities and exports should operate with minimal staff

Construction work, other than those required for emergent purposes, shall be stopped.

Considering that thousands of people are staying in hostels, hotels would be allowed to operate only for delivery of parcels.

All Amma Canteens will continue to function

Palaniswami said people who have returned from abroad should voluntarily quarantine and should report any Covid-19 symptoms to a government hospital to ensure that the virus does not spread to others.

