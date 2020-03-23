News

States must enforce lockdown strictly: Centre

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 23, 2020 Published on March 23, 2020

Centre asks State governments to take legal action against violators. Photo of traffic police personnel on duty during Janata Curfew on 22 March 2020.   -  The Hindu

Take legal action against violators, an official statement said

The Centre has asked state governments to strictly enforce lockdown and take legal action against violators, according to an official statement on Monday.

The Centre and state governments on Sunday decided to completely lock down 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported till March 31.

Also Read
After curfew, it is lockdown in 75 districts

In view of the need to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, it was agreed that there was an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport.

Delhi will be locked down from 6 am on March 23 and continue till midnight on March 31. Delhi’s borders will remain sealed during the lockdown, but essential services related to health, food, water and power supply will continue, and 25 per cent of the DTC buses will run to transport people associated with essential services.

Also Read
’Janta Curfew’ just the beginning of a long battle against coronavirus: PM Modi
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Monday appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people are not taking the measure seriously. “Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Published on March 23, 2020
interior policy
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Subdued demand increases unsold tea quantity at Kochi auctions