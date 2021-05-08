Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculated over 22 lakh people on Friday

India inoculated over 22 lakh people against Covid-19 on Friday according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of May 8 at 7 am, India had administered 16,73,46,544 total doses of the anti-Covid vaccine. 22,97,257 people received the jab in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 9,87,909 received the first dose while 13,09,348 received their second dose. Total number of first doses administered so far is 13,31,12,446 while second doses total 3,42,34,098.

As for the state wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 1,43,83,450 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,12,98,842 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,07,45,272.

Maharashtra is also leading in terms of second doses with 32,34,269 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 30,83,689 and West Bengal at 30,30,490.

In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 1,76,17,719 total doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,38,41,990 and Gujarat at 1,36,06,684.

India’s coronavirus infection tally has surpassed 21.89 million. With 78,282 new active cases, the active caseload now stands at 37,23,446. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,18,609 to 1,79,30,960. 4187 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,38,270, as per the official data.