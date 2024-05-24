A Delhi court on Friday convicted Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar in a defamation case lodged against her by V K Saxena, the incumbent lieutenant governor of the national capital.
Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma found Patkar guilty of criminal defamation.
Under the relevant law, the activist may be punished with a two-year jail term, a fine, or both.
Patkar and Saxena have been locked in a legal battle since 2000 when she sued him for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).
Saxena was then the chief of Ahmedabad-based NGO National Council for Civil Liberties.
Saxena had also filed two cases against her for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement.
Comments
