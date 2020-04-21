Delhi Covid-19 case: 125 families working inside Rashtrapati Bhavan quarantined after one tested positive

What if jute bags fall short?
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
More than 100 families working at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, have been quarantined after a worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as per media reports.
According to media reports, around 125 families living near Gate number 70 have been directed to go into self-isolation as per the guidelines issued by the Union health ministry.
Delhi has the second-highest number of the Covid-19 cases in the country that stands at 2003, succeeded by Maharashtra that has surpassed 4,000.
The surge in the number of cases has made the Delhi government increase the containment zones to 84, up from the 79 notified on Sunday.
Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the lockdown would continue as usual in Delhi and no relaxations will be allowed before a review meeting of experts on April 27.
“Delhi has 11 districts and all of them have been declared hotspots. As per the central government, restrictions cannot be relaxed in containment zones,” Kejriwal said.
"Keeping in mind the lives of all Delhi residents, we have that there will be no relaxation in lockdown norms from tomorrow. We will sit in a meeting with all experts again on April 27 and review the situation. If need be, the lockdown norms will be relaxed after that," he had added.
Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India crossed the 18,000 mark on Tuesday morning with 18,601 cases, including 590 deaths.
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
To contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now working from their ...
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of EID-Parry (India) at current levels. The stock ...
The April futures contract of Aluminium mini, that is, Alumini on the MCX has been in a sideways trend for a ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...