Delhi Covid-19 case: 125 families working inside Rashtrapati Bhavan quarantined after one tested positive

More than 100 families working at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, have been quarantined after a worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as per media reports.

According to media reports, around 125 families living near Gate number 70 have been directed to go into self-isolation as per the guidelines issued by the Union health ministry.

Delhi has the second-highest number of the Covid-19 cases in the country that stands at 2003, succeeded by Maharashtra that has surpassed 4,000.

The surge in the number of cases has made the Delhi government increase the containment zones to 84, up from the 79 notified on Sunday.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the lockdown would continue as usual in Delhi and no relaxations will be allowed before a review meeting of experts on April 27.

“Delhi has 11 districts and all of them have been declared hotspots. As per the central government, restrictions cannot be relaxed in containment zones,” Kejriwal said.

"Keeping in mind the lives of all Delhi residents, we have that there will be no relaxation in lockdown norms from tomorrow. We will sit in a meeting with all experts again on April 27 and review the situation. If need be, the lockdown norms will be relaxed after that," he had added.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India crossed the 18,000 mark on Tuesday morning with 18,601 cases, including 590 deaths.