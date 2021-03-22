Delhi gears to ramp up Covid-19 vaccinations from today

Delhi is now looking to ramp up Covid-19 vaccinations in a big way from Monday as the national capital added on Sunday a record 823 new infections, the highest single day rise so far for the national capital territory.

Monday will be the first day when the vaccination sites at Delhi government hospitals will work for 12 hours (9 am to 9 pm) as against earlier time period of 9 am to 5 pm. Besides instructions have been given to increase the window for on-spot registrations in state -run centres to 9 pm from Monday, said Satyendra Jain, Delhi Health Minister.

Sunday’s tally of new cases was ten more than Saturday’s count of 813; Friday’s count of 716; Thursday’s count of 607; 536 on Wednesday; 425 on Tuesday and 368 on Monday.

On Thursday last, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi government will give vaccine jabs to 1.25 lakh beneficiaries per day, instead of current levels of 30,000-40,000 shots a day. He had also promised doubling of vaccination centres from existing 550 odd to near thousand in coming days.

In fact, Saturday saw total vaccination of 46,679 beneficiaries, the highest single day vaccination achieved in Delhi so far since initiation of Covid-19 vaccination on January 16. Out of the total 46,679 beneficiaries, a record 22,376 beneficiaries were above 60 years.

Out of the 550 vaccination sites in Delhi currently, as many as 325 are in government facilities. The Covid-19 vaccines are administered for free in government centres. On the other hand private centres are allowed to charge upto ₹ 250 per dose.

Till now, over 9 lakh people, including healthcare workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated against Covid-19, official data showed.

Delhi’s total daily vaccination capacity is currently around 64,000 doses. While as many as 41,000 shots can be administered in government facilities, 23,000 doses can be done in private facilities.

The relative ease of on-spot registrations (no need to register online) besides cost related concerns were nudging more people to look at government sites than opting for private facilities. The government sites are seeing a better turnout than private facilities in recent days.