Delhi Govt approaches Railways for Covid-care coaches

Delhi has approached Indian Railways seeking Covid-19 bed facilities at Anand Vihar and Shakur Basti Railway Stations with full logistical support, requisite medical and paramedical staff and oxygen on an emergent basis.

It has also asked Indian Railways to identify more such facilities up to 5,000 beds, as was done last year, to meet the huge demand for beds arising out of an ever-increasing surge in positive cases, this time in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

“There has been a tremendous increase of Covid-19 cases in Delhi in recent past resulting in high number of serious Covid-19 cases requiring treatment in hospitals. In GNCTD, as of now, the facilities at Government and private hospitals available in Delhi are getting strained and there is an urgent need for more number of COVID bed facilities to cope up with ever increasing demand of Covid-19 patients who require admissions in hospitals. …,” Vijay Kumar Dev, Chief Secretary, Delhi, wrote to Indian Railways Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma. The Northern Railways is working towards making the facilities available.