National

Delhi Govt approaches Railways for Covid-care coaches

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 18, 2021

A Railway coach being disinfected before being readied as a Covid-19 isolation facility in Delhi. (File picture)   -  Kamal Narang

To meet the surge in demand, it also seeks to identify more such facilities up to 5,000 beds

Delhi has approached Indian Railways seeking Covid-19 bed facilities at Anand Vihar and Shakur Basti Railway Stations with full logistical support, requisite medical and paramedical staff and oxygen on an emergent basis.

More
With hospitals running out of bed, Delhi CM writes to PM to tackle the crisis
 

It has also asked Indian Railways to identify more such facilities up to 5,000 beds, as was done last year, to meet the huge demand for beds arising out of an ever-increasing surge in positive cases, this time in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

“There has been a tremendous increase of Covid-19 cases in Delhi in recent past resulting in high number of serious Covid-19 cases requiring treatment in hospitals. In GNCTD, as of now, the facilities at Government and private hospitals available in Delhi are getting strained and there is an urgent need for more number of COVID bed facilities to cope up with ever increasing demand of Covid-19 patients who require admissions in hospitals. …,” Vijay Kumar Dev, Chief Secretary, Delhi, wrote to Indian Railways Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma. The Northern Railways is working towards making the facilities available.

Published on April 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Delhi
Indian Railways
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.