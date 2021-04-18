Covid-19 in India: Central Government sanctions 162 PSA oxygen plants

Amid concerns over shortage of oxygen supply at hospitals in the country, the government has sanctioned installation of 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants at the public health facilities in all the states, the Union Health Ministry said Sunday in a tweet. This action will further step up the medical oxygen capacity by 154.19 MT.

“Out of 162 PSA plants sanctioned by Govt of India, 33 have already been installed - 5 in MP, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 3 each in Chandigarh, Gujarat & Uttarakhand, 2 each in Bihar, Karnataka & TL; and 1 each in AP, CG, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Punjab & UP,” the health ministry said in a series of tweets.

Meanwhile, states have appreciated the installation of PSA oxygen plants in their public health facilities. In addition to 162 plants already sanctioned, they have requested government more than 100 such additional plants which are also being sanctioned.

“The entire cost of 162 PSA oxygen plants amounting to Rs 201.58 crore has been borne by the central government. This also includes 7 year maintenance cost to start from 4th year onwards after three years of warranty,” the ministry further added.

India reported a record high Covid cases at 2,61,500 in a single day with 1,501 deaths in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the Total cases stood at 1,47,88,109 of which total active cases are 18,01,316 , those which have recovered are 1,28,09,643 and death toll stood at 1,77,150.

The numbers are on rise even after the government’s vaccination drive started on April 1 is at full steam. Anti-covid jabs administered all across India reached nearly 12.26 crores on Sunday at 12,26,22,590 with 26,84,956 vaccines given till 8 am.