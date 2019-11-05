National

Doors still open for Sena: BJP

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 05, 2019 Published on November 05, 2019

BJP’s Maharashtra unit president Chandrakant Patil. File Photo   -  The Hindu

Even as the struggle for forming a stable government continued in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the BJP has managed to put the pressure back on Shiv Sena.

Briefing the media after the core committee meeting of BJP’s Maharashtra unit, Chandrakant Patil, President, said that Shiv Sena Sena is yet to present a proposal to the BJP on the power-sharing mechanism. The doors of BJP are always open for its ally, he added.

Senior leader and Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the party’s leadership was hopeful that good news over government formation will soon come through.

However, Shiv Sena MP and spokesman, Sanjay Raut, in his customary morning press interaction on Tuesday, said that soon a Shiv Sena chief minister would be sworn-in in Maharashtra.

