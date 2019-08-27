Farmers protest over Amravati continues

Demonstrations continued on Tuesday in the villages of Amaravati area in Guntur district as farmers came out on to the streets to register their protest against the possible move by the YSR Congress Government to shift the capital from Amaravati.

Several BJP leaders, including the State President of the party, K. Lakshminarayana visited the villages to assurefarmers that the party would stand by them and oppose any move to shift the capital.

Lakshminarayana said it would be disastrous to shift the capital from Amaravati at this stage and it was for Chief Minister Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy to bring down the curtains on the controversy by making a clear statement on the issue. He said YSR Congress Government should give up any such move.

Former finance minister of the State and TDP leader, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu alleged that the Jaganmohan’s government had successfully destroyed all that had been built up by the TDP over five years.

"A question mark hangs over Amaravati. All works are stopped. Multilateral lending agencies have withdrawn from the project and farmers who gave up lands for the capital are forced to hit the streets. Polavaram is at a standstill. Jaganmohan Reddy Government is taking the State in a reverse direction, with its perverse policies and practices," he said.

Chief Minister Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to hold a meeting on Thursday on Amaravati and may be issue a statement to clear the issue which has been rocking the State since a week.