Row continues over Amaravati; Minister sticks to his guns

The row over the possible shifting of Andhra Pradesh capital from Amaravati in Guntur district continues unabated. The Urban Development Minister, B Satyanarayana, stoked the fire by reiterating his earlier statement on the location being flood prone.

He told newsmen here on Sunday, “I repeat what I said earlier in Visakhapatnam. The government is re-examining the issue of the capital. Amaravati is flood-prone and the previous TDP government had gone ahead with the construction of the capital there, ignoring the recommendations of the Sivaramakrishanan committee,” he said.

“During the recent flood of roughly 8 lakh cusecs, the area was flooded. What happens, if 11-12 cusecs flow? Further, the cost of construction in the low-laying area goes up by two-three times,” he said. He added, “The capital does not belong to one party, one reason, or social group. We have to take all these factors into account.”

Farmers whose land has been taken over have been agitating against possible shifting. The State BJP president K Lakshminarayana and Janasena president and film star Pawan Kalyan have condemned the proposal as also other political parties.