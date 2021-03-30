Fuel prices fall for third time in a week

Oil marketing companies again lowered the retail prices of petrol and diesel marginally on Tuesday for a third time in seven days — as well as in over six months — on the back of softer crude prices.

In New Delhi, the price of petrol fell by 22 paise to ₹90.56 per litre while the price of diesel fell by 23 paise to ₹80.87 per litre. Prices fell across the country by similar levels.

Per litre prices of petrol and diesel were lowered by 18 paise and 17 paise on Wednesday and by 21 paise and 20 paise on Thursday.

Oil marketing companies revise daily retail prices taking into account international crude prices and the dollar exchange rate as benchmarks.

In the first two months of this year, prices had sky-rocketed to historically-high levels as crude climbed up from coronavirus-induced lows while the Centre refused to lower the excise duty it had hiked to make hay when the crude prices had nosedived.