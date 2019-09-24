I-T dept attaches ₹230 cr of ‘benami’ assets of Mayawati’s ex-secy

(PTI) The Income Tax Department has attached “benami” assets worth ₹230 crore of retired IAS officer Net Ram, who had served as secretary to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati, official sources said on Tuesday.

They said a total of 19 immovable properties spread across Delhi, Noida, Kolkata and Mumbai have been attached.

A provisional order of attachment was issued last week by the Delhi investigation unit of the Department under section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, they said.

Investigation revealed that the officer had invested “undisclosed cash” in various benami properties through a complex, multi-layered web of companies and entities controlled by him with the assistance of his close aides using his close relatives as fronts, they alleged.

The officer, who served in top positions during BSP supremo Mayawati’s chief ministership, was first raided by the tax department in March this year.

It had seized cash worth over ₹1.64 crore, Mont Blanc pens valued at ₹50 lakh and four luxury SUVs, and had claimed to have recovered documents related to ‘benami’ assets of ₹300 crore.