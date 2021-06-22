National

Vaccine imports

India in talks to find ‘middle ground’ with Pfizer, others, for vaccine imports

Reuters New Delhi | Updated on June 22, 2021

Any final decision has to be compatible with Indian laws: VK Paul

The Indian government is in talks with Pfizer and other vaccine manufacturers for import of their Covid-19 vaccines in accordance with local laws, a senior government official said on Monday.

“We have to find the middle ground,” government advisor Vinod Kumar Paul told the news channel CNBC TV-18, when asked about the progress of talks with Pfizer and Moderna.

Any final decision on vaccine imports has to be compatible with Indian laws and the government was hopeful that these vaccines would be available in the country before the end of this year, Paul said.

Published on June 22, 2021

vaccines and immunisation
