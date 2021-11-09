Intense heavy rain bands approach Chennai, North TN coasts

Satellite pictures this (Tuesday) morning showed dense cloud bands approaching the coast of Chennai and North Coastal Tamil Nadu as a keenly watched cyclonic circulation underwent churn over the South-East Bay of Bengal ahead of its projected growth as a low-pressure area later in the day, and as a depression later.

N-E monsoon braces to ride twin rain engines this week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the ‘low’ will travel West-North-West over the Bay and concentrate into a depression before hitting the last mile on its track towards North Tamil Nadu coast by early Thursday morning. It has not, however, indicated what its status/intensity or where its landfall point, will be.

Widespread rain forecast

Widespread light to moderate rainfall has been forecast over Kerala, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during next five days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu today and heavy to very heavy rain with Isolated extremely heavy falls tomorrow and the day after (Wednesday and Thursday).

Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls is also likely over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Squally weather (winds speeds of 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr) may prevail over South-West and adjoining West-Central Bay and along and off the South Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts and Gulf of Mannar for three days.

Squally weather likely

Squally weather (wind speeds of 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr) is seen over South-East Bay, which will witness the genesis of the ‘low,’ until tomorrow (Wednesday). Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Heavy rains lash Chennai; Many areas waterlogged

Meanwhile, the US Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) said the cyclonic circulation over South-East Bay was located 1,140 km East-South-East of Chennai with disorganised convection (cloud banding). But it is being helped by a favourable environment, marked by good ‘window’ effect on top that allows it to breathe in and out.

Low wind shear, warm seas

Low vertical wind shear (abrupt change in direction with height) and a very warm (29-30 deg Celsius) sea surface are ideal factors for its growth. The Global Forecast System and the US Navy Global Environmental Model see fast development while the European Centre for Medium-Range Forecasts and the German ICON are less optimistic.

Intense cloud bands approaching the coast had brought in oodles of moisture that hung heavy over Chennai skies at 99 per cent at 7 am this morning. The city will stay overcast until 11.30 am with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms, an outlook from the Chennai Meteorological Centre of IMD said.

Orange, yellow alerts

Rainfall recorded until 8.30 am was 4.9 cm after 7.3 cm during the previous day. In an outlook valid for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today, the Chennai Met Centre has predicted heavy to very heavy rain (orange alert) over the Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts in interior West of Tamil Nadu.

A yellow alert has been declared, indicating the possibility of heavy rain, over Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Cuddalore, Pudukottai and the delta districts.