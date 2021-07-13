ISED suggests measures to address disruption in labour market on Covid-19

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
ISED Small Enterprise Observatory at the Institute of Small Enterprises and Development (ISED) has suggested setting up of a National Commission on Employment and Enterprise Development to address the disruption in labour market on account of Covid 19 pandemic.
The Institute’s suggestion comes through the ‘India Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Report 2021’, released here.
The report, 24th in a series, forms part of the Institute’s unique annual Development Report Series on the state of MSMEs in the country. The purpose of the report series is to capture the developments relating to MSME on a real-time basis, and to shape a futuristic view that is useful to businesses, policy makers and practitioners.
With “Disruptive New- Normal & Survival Strategies for MSMEs” as its lead title, the report examines the dynamics of the labour market in the context of Covid-19, and its implications for employment and entrepreneurship. MSMEs being the second largest provider of employment, their sensitivity of the labour market relating to economic growth in India are significantly high.
While the perceived “new normal” remains prolonged, the labour market gets increasingly polarised, with the minority of those having secured wage employment on the one side, and all those who are forced to embrace self-employment as a career by intent or compulsion.
On the basis of the field evidences, the report brings to light the dual crisis of the MSME sector. On the one hand, despite several significant policy measures by the Government and the Reserve Bank of India, the SMEs, given their several recent constraints, are unusually slow to catch up, thereby leading to a significant ‘capacity utilisation crisis’. There is also a ‘labour utilisation crisis’, by which the firms are not able to use their labour effectively, as the rural economy also is significantly disrupted during the second wave of the pandemic.
Production- linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is a major step by the government to address the problem of stagnation in industry. It provides incentives to companies for enhancing their domestic manufacturing apart from focusing on reducing import bills and improving the cost competitiveness of local goods.
The scheme needs to be broad-based, with greater involvement of the MSME-dominant sub-sectors. But, against the uncertainty around the course of the pandemic, India’s drive to catch up with the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ is constrained. Meticulous and expeditious strategies for energising the entrepreneurial mind and thereby boosting the spirit of innovation will have its natural spill-over in MSME oriented decentralised manufacturing.
The ISED report is based on evidences available from all major stakeholders, macro, regional and sub-sector levels, besides the available macro data base and knowledge resources of the Observatory, said PM Mathew, the Editor of the report and ISED Chief.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...