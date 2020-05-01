Jammu and Kashmir administration dissolves State’s Vigilance Commission

The Jammu Kashmir administration on Thursday notified about the dissolution of the Jammu Kashmir Vigilance Commission that was constituted under the Jammu and Kashmir State Vigilance Commission Act 2011, The order was issued by the General Administration Department, as per media reports.

The department informed that the Jammu and Kashmir Vigilance Commission is winded up pursuant to the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir State Vigilance Commission Act, 2011 in terms of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of state laws) order, 2020.

The order further asked the officials of the Vigilance Commission to report to their concerned administrative department. The staff drawn from various corporations, PSUs, organizations, and posted in the Vigilance Commission have also been asked to report to the department.

Furthermore, a committee comprising of Financial Advisor / CAO and under-secretary posted in the commission shall handover the record, electronic equipment, books, and other miscellaneous items to Director Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jammu and Kashmir for safe custody afterward.

It has also been ordered that the building of commission shall be handed over to Director Estates along with the furniture items and Genset facility. The above mentioned committed shall also handover the vehicles of commission to Director JK Motor Garages, according to the local agency report.