JJP’s balance tilts towards BJP

Top five fitness practices of corporate honchos
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports1 A ...
The BJP may have claimed the support of all Independents, one member each from INLD and HLD, but the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is sure that no government will be formed in the State without its support.
The party’s national executive met here at 18 Janpath, which was the “central office” of its parent party, the INLD, for a long time.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, party’s young leader Dushyant Chautala took the questions of reporters with the ease of a seasoned politician. He did not give any hint of what is going to be his next move. Chautala led the campaign and ensured the victory of 10 of its candidates. He also saw to it that the INLD, led by his uncle Abhay Chautala, is limited to just one seat. The base of the INLD stood with the JJP.
Brimming with confidence, Chautala claimed that no party, be it Congress or the BJP, is untouchable for JJP. “For a stable government, the key still lies with the JJP,” he said. “We will support any party in Haryana that accepts our common minimum programme,” he added.
He said the decision will be taken by his party’s MLAs. Sources in the party, however, indicate that the BJP leadership, including Home Minister Amit Shah, had reached out to the JJP. “We are looking for an honourable deal,” a top JJP leader told BusinessLine. He indicated that discussions are on within the party on the offer that Chautala will be given Deputy Chief Minister’s post.
Many leaders within the party is unhappy that the JJP is allying with the BJP, a party that they opposed tooth and nail just a week ago.
Chautala also tried to reassure the young voters of the JJP that they will stick to their demand for reservation for local youth in employment. “The party which agrees to Common Minimum Programme in which we want 75 per cent reservation in government jobs for local youth of Haryana and for implementing Chaudhary Devi Lal’s idea of old age pension, we will give our support to it,” Chautala said.
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports1 A ...
The segment could strengthen further if the policy environment is stable
All the stakeholders need to work in convergence to fight the scourge
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
A judicious mix of fixed-income instruments and equity investments can help meet the expenses in the silver ...
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The stock of Castrol India jumped 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism