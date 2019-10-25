JJP’s balance tilts towards BJP

The BJP may have claimed the support of all Independents, one member each from INLD and HLD, but the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is sure that no government will be formed in the State without its support.

The party’s national executive met here at 18 Janpath, which was the “central office” of its parent party, the INLD, for a long time.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, party’s young leader Dushyant Chautala took the questions of reporters with the ease of a seasoned politician. He did not give any hint of what is going to be his next move. Chautala led the campaign and ensured the victory of 10 of its candidates. He also saw to it that the INLD, led by his uncle Abhay Chautala, is limited to just one seat. The base of the INLD stood with the JJP.

Brimming with confidence, Chautala claimed that no party, be it Congress or the BJP, is untouchable for JJP. “For a stable government, the key still lies with the JJP,” he said. “We will support any party in Haryana that accepts our common minimum programme,” he added.

He said the decision will be taken by his party’s MLAs. Sources in the party, however, indicate that the BJP leadership, including Home Minister Amit Shah, had reached out to the JJP. “We are looking for an honourable deal,” a top JJP leader told BusinessLine. He indicated that discussions are on within the party on the offer that Chautala will be given Deputy Chief Minister’s post.

Many leaders within the party is unhappy that the JJP is allying with the BJP, a party that they opposed tooth and nail just a week ago.

Chautala also tried to reassure the young voters of the JJP that they will stick to their demand for reservation for local youth in employment. “The party which agrees to Common Minimum Programme in which we want 75 per cent reservation in government jobs for local youth of Haryana and for implementing Chaudhary Devi Lal’s idea of old age pension, we will give our support to it,” Chautala said.