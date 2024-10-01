Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, has returned the 14 compensatory plots in a new twist in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, just hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Siddaramaiah and others in connection with the case.

The case involves allegations related to the illegal allocation of compensatory land by the MUDA to the CM. Parvathi, in her letter, confirmed her decision to the MUDA, stating, “I wish to surrender and return the compensation plots by cancelling the deeds of 14 plots executed in my favour by the MUDA. Furthermore, I am also handing over possession of the plots to the Authority. Kindly take the necessary steps in this regard as soon as possible.”,

Siddaramaiah took to X and expressed his disappointment with the political controversy, stating that the opposition has created false allegations against him and dragged his family into controversy.

“I had decided to fight against this injustice without bowing down. However, my wife has been distressed and has decided to return the plots,” he said.

He further added, “ She has not interfered in my four-decade-long political career. It saddens me that she has now become a victim of the hateful politics directed against me and has been subjected to mental anguish.”

The 14 sites in question, located in the upscale Vijayanagar III and IV stages, were allocated to Parvathi as compensation for three acres and 16 guntas of land lost in Kesare. The plots are valued at approximately Rs 56 crore at current market rates. The return of plots adds a significant development in the ongoing political, and legal battle against Siddaramaiah.