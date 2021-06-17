Karnataka pitches for Defence Technology Hub in State

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
In addition to two defence industrial corridors in the country, Karnataka has pitched for setting up a Defence Technology Hub in the State to promote aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem.
In a letter to Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said: “Karnataka is best suited for setting up defence technology hubs given its R&D, IT and technical innovation culture, presence of leading DPSUs such as HAL, BEL and laboratories such as DARE and ADE of DRDO.”
He further said the presence of global majors such as Airbus, Boeing and GE Aviation in Karnataka makes it a natural leader in India’s aerospace and defence industry.”
The Central government has set up two defence industrial corridors and has been aggressively promoting it. The corridors – one each in Uttar Pradesh with six nodes and in Tamil Nadu with five nodes.
Listing out advantages of setting up defence technology hubs in the State, the Minister said currently, more than 25 per cent of the country’s aircraft and spacecraft industry are located in Karnataka and nearly 67 per cent of all aircraft and helicopter manufacturing for defence services are done here.
Also over 65 per cent of the country’s aerospace related exports are from the state. with over 2,000 MSMEs capable of carrying out niche sub-contracting work operate from here.
Bengaluru is the only Indian city to feature in the top 10 global aerospace cities of the future ranked by FDI intelligence, he pointed out.
Shettar also pointed out suitable places in the State to set up the hub, said “Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumkuru and Chamarajanagar in particular are four nodes/hubs that provides readily available robust infrastructure along with a strong aerospace and defence ecosystem to offer an enhanced value proposition to investors.”
In view of these reasons, it is imperative that Karnataka continues to play an active role in contributing to the country’s aerospace and defence ambitions to accelerate domestic production, he added.
Requesting for setting up the hubs and offer investment sops, Shettar said, “Establishment of defence technology hubs in Karnataka should receive the same benefits as defence corridors such as enhanced multipliers under the Defence Offset Policy, support for supporting infrastructure like testing, certification of defence platforms and products etc shall further catalyse the growth of aerospace and defence sector in the State and provide catalytic impetus to Central government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.”
“Also such an initiative would be logical acknowledgement of the scientific leadership of the state and the contribution of its people in the field of defence R&D,” he explained.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...