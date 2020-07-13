Karnataka Tourism Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture CT Ravi has tested positive for coronavirus.

His wife and daughter have tested negative for the virus.

“Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi & my staff members underwent Covid-19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested negative. Third umpire’s result for me has confirmed that I’m Covid positive,” Ravi tweeted on Monday.

He went into home quarantine on July 11 after he came in contact with a coronavirus-infected person.

Earlier, his two separate tests had given two different results, including negative. The Minister had to wait for a final report, which arrived on Monday confirming that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Another Karnataka Minister BC Patil too went into self-quarantine after one of his relatives in Bengaluru in his Minister’s quarters was found infected by the virus.