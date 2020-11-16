KTR launches TS-bPASS, simplifies building clearance

Let there be husk and light
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has launched the TS-bPASS initiative.
TS-bPASS provides an instant approval for buildings in plots of above 75 sq yards and upto 600 sq yards, based on self certification.
After the formal launch on Monday, he handed over the building permission copies to the citizens who availed the services of TS-bPASS initiative.
KT Rama Rao said, after Telangana State formation, the government has brought in various progressive policies and reforms by bringing about decentralisation of administration for the welfare of people.
The TS-bPASS exclusively for building approvals is similar to TS-iPASS, a single window approval system for industries.
He said that about 43 per cent population in Telangana lives in towns and cities and the urban population will increase over the years. This initiative will be useful for people. He appealed to people not to break the trust by registering illegal or encroached constructions under self certification initiative.
“This is the reason, the government has come up with new districts, mandals, revenue divisions, and panchayats,” he added.
The Minister said the Centre and other State governments have emulated schemes and policies of the Telangana government.
KTR said, Hyderabad is known for its affordable houses which no other metro has in the country. He appealed to the real-estate players to ensure this trend continues.
Appealing to the citizens and real estate sector to utilise this initiative, he said, based on the feedback given by these sectors, new amendments will be brought about to improve the system further.
Credai President Rama Krishna said, “Nowhere in the country, a self certification system has been introduced for building constructions. This is a dream come true for builders like us.”
