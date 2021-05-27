Local lockdowns temper India’s economic activity in April

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
India’s economic activity showed signs of beginning to cool off in April as several states resorted to lockdowns to control a deadly second wave of the coronavirus.
Although the three-month weighted average scores of eight indicators tracked by Bloomberg News showed the pace of activity was unchanged from March, the single-month reading pointed to weakness setting in.
Also read: India bond returns are the best in Asia as Covid cases drop
Even more recent data from this month confirmed the softening trend in activity. A basket of high-frequency, alternative and market indicators such as retail activity and road congestion pointed to weakness in the week to May 16, Abhishek Gupta, India economist at Bloomberg Economics, said in a report.
The growing economic pain may render next week’s gross domestic product numbers a sideshow. Data on Monday will probably show the economy grew near about 1 per cent from a year earlier in the March quarter, and faster than the 0.4 per cent expansion in the prior three months, before India became the global hotspot for virus infections.
Activity in India’s dominant services sector moderated for a second straight month in April. The IHS Markit India Services PMI eased to 54 from 54.6, with a reading above 50 signalling growth. A similar survey for the manufacturing sector showed expansion picking up just a tad.
At the same time, input costs have been rising with implications for headline inflation. That is likely to come up for discussion at next week’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting to decide interest rates.
Exports soared in April, mainly because of a low base the year earlier when a nationwide lockdown crippled economic activity. Shipments jumped 196 per cent, while imports increased 167 per cent year-on-year. Sequentially though, both measures moderated.
Google mobility indicators exhibited a dip across all major cities in April as compared to the baseline. E-way bills — an indicator of domestic trade — recorded double-digit contraction at 17.5 per cent month-on-month in April — and possibly pointing to a moderation in goods and services tax collections.
Most passenger vehicle manufacturers reported a month-on-month dip in April, reflecting subdued demand. Dispatches of two-wheelers contracted by double-digits, mirroring frail rural demand. Tractor sales weakened amid supply chain constraints and dwindling footfalls at dealerships.
Bank credit grew 5.7 per cent in April from a year earlier, picking up from 5.6 per cent expansion seen in March, central bank data showed. Liquidity conditions stayed comfortable, with the banking system in surplus.
Industrial production expanded, jumping 22.4 per cent in March from a year earlier, mainly because of a favourable base. But numbers for April are likely at risk from activity curbs because of state-level lockdowns.
Output at infrastructure industries, which makes up 40 per cent of the industrial production index, expanded 6.8 per cent in March from a year ago. Both data are published with a one-month lag.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...