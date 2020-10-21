National

L&T, Shapoorji Pallonji file bids for proposed Telangana Secretariat construction

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 21, 2020 Published on October 21, 2020

An artistic rendering of the proposed new sectretariat. The design is yet to be approved. Photo: The Hindu by Special arrangement   -  The Hindu

Financial bids to be opened on Friday

Construction majors L&T and Shapoorji Pallonji have submitted their bids for the construction of the proposed Telangana Secretariat complex.

On the extended last day of filing the bids, only these two construction companies were in fray having submitted their proposals. The evaluation of the financial bids is likely to be taken up on October 23.

Earlier, Tata Projects, JMC Projects, Uttar Pradesh Projects Ltd, had also evinced interest along with L&T and Shapoorji Pallonji. However, in the next phase, only these two firms filed their bids which will be considered for the next process.

After considerable opposition from various political parties, the existing Secretariat was demolished and a new facility is proposed to the developed by the K Chandraskhar Rao government with an outlay of about ₹600 crore, which was revised upwards after new plan additions.

It is proposed to complete the construction within 12 months and is likely to have a total build up area of about six lakh sq ft. Of the 26 acre area where old Secretariat buildings were located under the Saifabad limits overlooking the Hussian sagar lake a Navbat Pahad on the other side, it is proposed to take up construction in two acres and the rest of the area will go in for greenery and landscaping.

The Roads and Buildings department is the nodal authority overlooking the development process, including tenders.

The Chennai-based architects, Oscar and Ponni Architects, had submitted Secretariat designs, which later went through some changes.

Published on October 21, 2020
