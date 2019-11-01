Maharashtra Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

In a major development, Shiv Sena has said that it can muster the requisite numbers for forming the government in Maharashtra without the help of BJP and has the strength in the Assembly for the floor test.

On Friday morning MP Sanjay Raut, while interacting with the media, said that the new Chief Minister would be from Shiv Sena and he would assume office under the leadership of party chief Uddhav Thackeray. However, he refused to share further details about his talks with the Congress and NCP, whose support is paramount in forming the government in Maharashtra.

Obliquely referreing to BJP, he had said that arrogance of power had destroyed several people. On the issue of portfolio sharing with BJP, Raut said that his party consisted of politicians and not traders.

On Thursday, Raut had called upon NCP Chief, Sharad Pawar. He had termed his visit as courtesy call upon Pawar for wishing him on Diwali. It must also be remembered that both Congress and NCP have publicly stated that they will not support a Shiv Sena led government.