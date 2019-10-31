Maharashtra: No headway in government formation as BJP-Shiv Sena continue to spar

Hectic negotiations and backdoor parleys continued on Thursday between BJP and Shiv Sena for forming the next government in Maharashtra. But both parties could not arrive at an amicable settlement.

The top leadership of Shiv Sena held a closed-door meeting with its 56 newly-elected MLAs for taking a call on the proposal of 13 ministerial berths being offered by the BJP. But no solution was reached until late evening.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena also decided to elect old and experienced satrap, Eknath Shinde, as the party’s leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, while Sunil Prabhu has been elected as the chief whip.

Shinde, who represents Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in Thane, has been a close confidant of the senior party leaders. His name was proposed by Shiv Sena youth president Aaditya Thackeray at a party meeting held today at the Shiv Sena Bhawan in central Mumbai.

As Aaditya Thackeray, the youngest leader from Thackeray family, and first time MLA, opted out of the race, it was expected of Uddhav Thackeray to ask either Eknath Shinde or Subhash Desai, to lead the party in the Legislative Assembly. But finally, the task fell on Eknath Shinde.

After the party meeting, Shiv Sena leaders also called upon governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari and requested him to survey the areas, which have been affected by the recent untimely rains. The party leaders also asked him to intervene and declare wet drought in the State so that the farmers who have lost their crops could get immediate relief.