Maharashtra: No headway in government formation as BJP-Shiv Sena continue to spar

Samsung AKG Y500 Wireless on-ear headphones review
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Hectic negotiations and backdoor parleys continued on Thursday between BJP and Shiv Sena for forming the next government in Maharashtra. But both parties could not arrive at an amicable settlement.
The top leadership of Shiv Sena held a closed-door meeting with its 56 newly-elected MLAs for taking a call on the proposal of 13 ministerial berths being offered by the BJP. But no solution was reached until late evening.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena also decided to elect old and experienced satrap, Eknath Shinde, as the party’s leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, while Sunil Prabhu has been elected as the chief whip.
Shinde, who represents Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in Thane, has been a close confidant of the senior party leaders. His name was proposed by Shiv Sena youth president Aaditya Thackeray at a party meeting held today at the Shiv Sena Bhawan in central Mumbai.
As Aaditya Thackeray, the youngest leader from Thackeray family, and first time MLA, opted out of the race, it was expected of Uddhav Thackeray to ask either Eknath Shinde or Subhash Desai, to lead the party in the Legislative Assembly. But finally, the task fell on Eknath Shinde.
After the party meeting, Shiv Sena leaders also called upon governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari and requested him to survey the areas, which have been affected by the recent untimely rains. The party leaders also asked him to intervene and declare wet drought in the State so that the farmers who have lost their crops could get immediate relief.
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Hyundai’s premium family sedan gets sharper design, more app-based features and is now also BS-VI ready
President Yoshimiro Sawa sees a lot of growth potential for this premium brand
The combined entity will be the fourth largest after Volkswagen, Toyota and Renault-Nissan
Yes. But only if you have a savings account in the bank in which you want to open a fixed deposit
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
The less-than-emphatic win inthe recent elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and J&K is an alarm for the Centre ...
Veteran theatre director Ebrahim Alkazi’s early art works are on show in Delhi’s Art Heritage and Shridharani ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism