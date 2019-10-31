Maharashtra govt formation: Shiv Sena to hold closed-door meeting on BJP's new formula

The top leaders of Shiv Sena will hold a closed-door meeting today afternoon with its 56 newly-elected MLAs for taking a call on the proposal of 13 ministerial berths being offered by the BJP. The party will also elect the leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

All attention would be on whether the newly elected MLA and scion of Thackeray family, Aaditya Thackeray gets the mantel or old hand Eknath Shinde gets to manage the floor in the legislature.

BJP sources had pointed out that after the government formation talks between BJP and Shiv Sena had reached a deadlock on Tuesday with the Sena insisting on 50:50 formula, whereby a Shiv Sena’s MLA will be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for two and half years term, the new formula in which Shiv Sena will get 13 ministerial positions were offered.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena in an editorial published in today’s edition of its mouthpiece Saamana said that it was clear that the Chief Minister’s position or equal division of portfolios were the issues on which the two parties were grappling.